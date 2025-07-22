Idaho Student Murders: Who was Ethan Chapin?

Ethan Chapin was one of four students at the University of Idaho who were murdered at an off-campus home in November 2022. His girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, was also killed that night – along with friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Ethan died just two weeks after his 20th birthday.

Ethan was raised in Conway, Washington. He was born a triplet. His siblings Hunter and Maizie also attended the University of Idaho.

“Ethan loved life. He laughed continuously. He smiled when he woke up and was still smiling when he went to bed,” his obituary states. “He was kind to all and a friend to all. May we all try to make the earth a better place … and may we all live like Ethan.”

Ethan attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played on the basketball team.

He started at the University of Idaho in 2021 and rushed the Sigma Chi fraternity with his brother Hunter. The fraternity created a memorial scholarship fund in Ethan’s honor.

“This Memorial Scholarship will be presented annually to a deserving undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta Chapter — forever recognizing the legacy of our brother,” the fraternity’s website states.

Ethan was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences, according to a news release from the university.

His parents created the Ethan’s Smile Foundation in his memory. People can purchase a variety of items on the website or donate directly to the foundation. The money goes towards scholarships for students to achieve their dreams.

“Join us in celebrating Ethan’s life by empowering the next generation to reach for the stars through the gift of education,” the website states.

To date, the foundation has awarded 83 scholarships and more than $105,000 to students in the community.

On July 2, Bryan Kohberger took a plea deal, admitting to murdering Ethan and his classmates. The deal means he won’t face the death penalty.

The agreement includes four fixed life sentences, one for each murder charge, and 10 years for burglary.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 23 at 8 a.m. KIRO 7 News’ coverage of the sentencing will begin at 7:45 a.m. You can watch here.

