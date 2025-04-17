$5M bail set for Rainier Beach double homicide suspect

SEATTLE — The defense attorneys for a man accused in a double homicide outside a Rainier Beach hookah lounge have pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Leontai Berry, 25, appeared in court on Wednesday for his arraignment regarding his alleged involvement in a double shooting at Capri Bar.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of March 30 outside the Capri Hookah Lounge in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood. According to police, surveillance footage showed a tall, heavy-set man with light skin, a beard, and long hair in a ponytail or top knot approach the first victim, 23-year-old Ozie Whitfield, and shoot him in the head.

Court documents say the shooter ran off but fell after hitting a beam at the entrance. Police said he then ran through the parking lot with a limp while being pursued by the second victim, security guard Julius Rodriguez, 29.

According to court documents, Rodriguez was found north of the lounge with shell casings and a trail of blood nearby. He was apparently shot at least five times. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

The suspected shooter entered the back of a waiting sedan and left the scene.

He was arrested later that morning after showing up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, court documents said.

Berry has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with firearm enhancements and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bail has been set at $5 million.

‘Chronic nuisance’ bar

Capri Bar will not reopen its doors after receiving a public nuisance order from the city last week.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 there have been several other shootings and violent cases outside the bar in recent months.

Because of the recent violence, Seattle police and the city sent out a nuisance letter that determined the ownership and management of the property had to meet with city leadership and make serious security changes in order to stay open. The letter states the city can fine the hookah lounge up to $500 a day, and if ownership fails to comply with making any changes, they could face a civil penalty fine up to $25,000. The city of Seattle also issued a criminal complaint against the owner for two counts of keeping liquor at a public place without a license.

The city confirmed today that the owner is choosing to stay closed, and the city was not involved in the decision.

©2025 Cox Media Group