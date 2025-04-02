Charges filed against suspect in Rainier Beach hookah lounge shooting that left two dead

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Charges have been filed against the suspect in Sunday morning’s double homicide at a Rainier Beach hookah lounge.

On Wednesday, April 2, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Leontai D. Berry, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder with firearm enhancements and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred early Sunday outside the Capri Hookah Lounge in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood. According to police, surveillance footage showed a tall, heavy-set man with light skin, a beard, and long hair in a ponytail or top knot approach the first victim, Ozie Whitfield, and shoot him in the head.

The suspect fled but fell after hitting a beam at the entrance. Police said he then ran through the parking lot with a limp while being pursued by the second victim, security guard Julius Rodriguez. The suspect entered the back of a waiting sedan and left the scene. He was arrested later that morning.

Rodriguez was found north of the lounge with shell casings and a trail of blood nearby. Court documents state he was shot at least five times. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Berry remains in custody on a $5 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for April 16.





