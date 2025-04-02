Local

Charges filed against suspect in Rainier Beach hookah lounge shooting that left two dead

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

Charges have been filed against the suspect in Sunday morning’s double homicide at a Rainier Beach hookah lounge.

On Wednesday, April 2, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Leontai D. Berry, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder with firearm enhancements and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred early Sunday outside the Capri Hookah Lounge in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood. According to police, surveillance footage showed a tall, heavy-set man with light skin, a beard, and long hair in a ponytail or top knot approach the first victim, Ozie Whitfield, and shoot him in the head.

The suspect fled but fell after hitting a beam at the entrance. Police said he then ran through the parking lot with a limp while being pursued by the second victim, security guard Julius Rodriguez. The suspect entered the back of a waiting sedan and left the scene. He was arrested later that morning.

Rodriguez was found north of the lounge with shell casings and a trail of blood nearby. Court documents state he was shot at least five times. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Berry remains in custody on a $5 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for April 16.


