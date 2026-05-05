Evergreen State Fair annnounces 2026 concert lineup

MONROE, Wash. — The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe has announced its concert lineup for this year—and tickets go on sale later this month.

Presale tickets for concerts and the demo derby will be on sale from 10:00 a.m. on May 18 through 10:00 p.m. on May 21.

General admission tickets will be on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on May 22.

The fair runs August 27-September 1 and September 3-7.

Monday, August 31: Lee Brice

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$85 and include fair admission. Brice has released five albums. Eight of his singles have reached number one on Billboard Country Airplay, including “A Woman Like You” and “One Of Them Girls.” Brice is set to release more new music for his upcoming album later this year.

Tuesday, September 1: Sir Mix-A-Lot

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$35 and include fair admission. The rapper is from Seattle. He co-founded his own record label, promoted his music himself, produced and mixed all his own tracks, and built his own studio. His song “Baby Got Back” was a 1992 worldwide hit. He had three straight platinum albums and a multi-platinum single and won a Grammy Award and an American Music Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Thursday, September 3: Amy Grant

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$80 and include fair admission. Grant will release her first new album in over a decade, “The Me That Remains,” on May 8. She has roots in gospel and during her 40-year career she’s become a pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. She’s won six Grammys and earned 26 GMA Dove Awards.

Friday, September 4: America 250 Celebration

This community concert is free with the price of fair admission. It starts at 7 p.m. and will recognize the 250th anniversary of the United States. The program will include a variety of musical performances featuring familiar American songs, special guests, and more.

©2026 Cox Media Group