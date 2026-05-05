2 Washington whiskeys named among 50 greatest of the 21st century

Two Washington distilleries had whiskeys recognized among the 50 greatest of the 21st century by popular luxury lifestyle magazine The Robb Report.

Whiskey critic Jonah Flicker awarded Woodinville Whiskey (No. 46) and Westland Distillery (No. 47) spots on the list of greatest whiskeys released since 2000.

The rankings took into consideration whiskeys that had an impact on consumers, the industry as a whole, and potentially the most important category: which whiskey tastes the best. A whiskey’s quality and availability were also used to round out the list.

Woodinville CEO says recognition proves WA can compete with other legacy distilleries

Co-founder and CEO of Woodinville Whiskey, Orlin Sorensen, shared what it meant to be recognized alongside some of the industry’s most celebrated spirits, including whiskeys decades older than his own.

“We’re up against whiskeys that are 10, 20, 30 years old and distilleries that have been around for hundreds of years,” Sorensen told The Seattle Times. “We’re a decade and a half old, and we’ve planted our flag in the sand and recognized that Washington is a great place for whiskey. This is probably the most prestigious recognition we’ve received.”

Woodinville Whiskey was honored for its Woodinville Straight Bourbon, a six-year-aged bourbon that is “rich and complex with notes of maple, stone fruit, molasses, and cinnamon.”

Although the company has been owned by Moët Hennessy since 2017, Flicker noted the small Washington distillery can hold its own with the likes of any legacy distilleries in Kentucky, the undisputed hub of American bourbon production. Woodinville’s nominated bourbon retails for just $50.

Westland president says recognition ‘puts Washington on the map’ for whiskey

Westland held the No. 47 spot on the list for its 10-year-old Garryana, a single malt whiskey that “showcases the unique character of Pacific Northwest oak.”

The company’s tasting notes include rich vanilla and toasted oak, with a palate of caramel, cinnamon, and dried fruit, finishing with hints of spice and honey.

“A true collector’s piece that celebrates American single malt craftsmanship and the distinctive terroir of the Pacific Northwest,” Westland stated.

Westland president Jason Moore said the Robb Report recognition was “incredible and validating,” not only for Westland, but also for Washington’s representation as a whole.

“It’s amazing to see two Washington distillers on this list,” Moore told The Seattle Times. “It really puts Washington on the map in terms of whiskey when you think about the greatest whiskeys in the world.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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