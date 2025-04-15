Starbucks changes dress code for baristas

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s coffee giant is changing its dress code for baristas.

Starting May 12, Starbucks baristas will be required to wear solid black tops and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim pants.

The company says it’s to allow their “iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America.”

Starbucks will provide baristas with two shirts from a new company-branded line at no cost.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” a release from the company states.

The prior dress code allowed any colored shirt and gray and brown pants.

The new rules are part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s efforts to create a more consistent look across stores and encourage people to stay longer.





©2025 Cox Media Group