Ballard pizzeria shuts down after two years, will maintain farmers’ market presence

Strega Pizzeria, a pizza and pasta spot located in the heart of Seattle’s historic Ballard neighborhood, is shuttering its doors, the owners confirmed.

The pizza joint, located at 5465 Leary Ave N.W., is closing after two years of business. Strega Pizzeria replaced El Borracho.

According to MyBallard, the decision to close is due to rising costs paired with the restaurant’s head chef moving away.

“If you have a bad month or two, that leaves a dent,” Sam, one of the owners of Strega Pizzeria, told MyBallard.

The owners have been stretched thin, operating this establishment and two different farmers’ market stands, Strega and Pasteria Lucchese, during the summer. The pizza from Strega Pizzeria is still available at various farmers’ markets: Tuesdays in Capitol Hill, Wednesdays in Wallingford, Thursdays in Queen Anne, Saturdays in both the U-District and Edmonds, and Sundays in Ballard.

Strega Pizzeria is technically temporarily closed, according to the owners, with a chance to reopen later this year if the owners don’t receive an offer.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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