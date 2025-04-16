Local

VIDEO: Tacoma police seeking suspect who threatened WSP vehicle with gun on camera

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is seeking a suspect for felony harassment after he flashed a gun at the camera of a Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicle.

TPD detectives obtained video, which can be viewed here, of the suspect and released it to the public in an effort to help identify and arrest him.

The incident was captured on camera on April 7. The suspect approached a home where a marked Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicle was parked in the driveway. He pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the camera before making threatening statements.

If anyone recognizes this individual, they can submit an anonymous tip to Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers.

