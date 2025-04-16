Puyallup man paralyzed after ‘low-risk surgery’ at UW Harborview files claim

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Puyallup man, who is now paralyzed after a “low-risk surgery,” has filed a claim against the University of Washington Medical Center.

A spokesperson for the law firm, representing Ron Ko, said the claim alleges that Ko was never made aware of a risk of paralysis and never consented to allowing residents to operate on him during his procedure to remove a spinal cord neoplasm, a benign tumor, on March 21.

The claim also alleges that Ko was misinformed that his surgery would be performed exclusively by two fellowship-trained surgeons, with residents only observing from behind a glass.

Ko is now paralyzed from the chest down.

The father of two children has lost his ability to work and support his family due to the permanent paralysis caused by the surgery, the spokesperson said.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the UW’s Medical Center. We’re waiting for a response.

©2025 Cox Media Group