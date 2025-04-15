Missing Tenino woman’s body found buried in concrete under a shed in Olympia

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A missing 82-year-old woman from Tenino has been found dead, partially encased in concrete, underneath a shed in Olympia.

Detectives with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office say they found Marcia Norman’s body on April 9— five days after she was reported missing.

Detectives recently named her handyman, Jeffrey Zizz, as a person of interest; they believed he was the last person to see her alive.

“He told us they had dinner together. He’s not the average handyman to this family,” Lt. Mike Brooks told KIRO 7. “He’s a good family friend, so it doesn’t necessarily seem like having dinner together would necessarily be uncommon,” Lt. Mike Brooks told KIRO 7.

Detectives claim that Zizz built a shed at a piece of property in Olympia, the day after Norman was reported missing. On April 9th, Detectives obtained power equipment to move the shed and excavate the ground beneath it.

Detectives discovered human remains buried under the shed and partially encased in concrete. On April 10th, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains belonged to Norman.

Detectives say that while they were looking into Zizz, he ran away to Missoula, Montana. This violated his sentencing for an unrelated sex offense and he was arrested.

On April 13, detectives extradited Zizz to Washington. He is now in the Thurston County Jail on a no-bail hold for his child molestation probation violation warrant, while Detectives finish gathering evidence to determine.





