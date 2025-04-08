Handyman named person of interest in disappearance of elderly Thurston County woman

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old Marcia Norman, who was last seen at her home near McIntosh Lake on April 1, according to authorities.

Norman’s family reported her missing on April 4 after they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Both of her vehicles were still parked at her home, prompting deputies to visit.

Inside, they found signs that raised concern—household chores, including dishes, had been left halfway done, suggesting she may have left abruptly.

Due to the suspicious circumstances, detectives were called in to take over the investigation.

During their initial inquiries, they learned that Norman had dinner on the evening of April 1 with her handyman, Jeffrey Zizz. Investigators believe he was the last person to see her.

Detectives have interviewed Zizz multiple times and collected items they believe may be relevant to the case.

Despite this, the sheriff’s office said there is currently no probable cause to arrest him in connection with Norman’s disappearance.

Zizz, who is in his late 40s, left the area on April 6, reportedly using a friend’s vehicle.

He was later located in Missoula, Montana, where he was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant. His vehicle has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office considers Zizz a person of interest in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone who has had recent contact with him or who might have information that could help detectives to reach out to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or by phone at 360-786-5530.

