Desperate search for missing 82-year-old woman in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for 82-year-old Marcia Norman, who they say disappeared under “suspicious circumstances” from her home near the city of Tenino.

She was last heard from on the evening of Tuesday, April 1.

Ron Culpepper lives next door and says his wife was supposed to get a ride from Norman to a nail appointment the next morning, but her friend never showed.

“We called her cell phone and landline... never got anybody. At that point, just kind of said ‘she forgot.’ She’s not prone to forgetfulness. She’s active and mentally acute, but things do happen,” said Culpepper.

The day after that, Culpepper says they went to Norman’s home to check on her.

She wasn’t there, but her vehicles and other valuables were.

“We went in and found her purse was there... wallet with money and credit cards. Her medications had been taken for Tuesday morning, but not past that. Things weren’t picked up. She’s a neat person. There were dishes soaking in the sink, that kind of thing,” said Culpepper.

Neighbors say Norman’s husband is in an assisted-care facility, and she’s lived alone for about a year.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is chasing down leads, but for now, isn’t saying why the woman’s disappearance is considered suspicious.

“We’ve discovered quite a bit of information at the moment – we’re not willing to share that information in a lot of the details right now, while we’re still investigating this, but we have concerns for her safety and well-being,” said Lt. Mike Brooks.

Anyone who spots Norman is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

