Thurston Co. deputies looking for 82-year-old who disappeared under ‘suspicious circumstances’

TENINO, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”

Marcia Norman, 82, was last seen at near her home off Military Road SE in Tenino on April 1 around 6:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what happened to her since then.

Deputies have not specified why the circumstances are suspicious.

Marcia is around 5′5″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

If you know anything about her disappearance, call 911 or the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-704-2740.





©2025 Cox Media Group