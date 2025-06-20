‘We do believe he’s still alive,’ Chelan Co. Sheriff determined to find Travis Decker

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — It’s day 21 of the nationwide manhunt for Travis Decker, and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says they’re not giving up until they find him.

“We do believe he’s still alive,” Sheriff Mike Morrison told KIRO 7 News Friday afternoon. “Until I find him alive or dead – we’d prefer alive – we’re going to continue to believe that he is out there and actively trying to get away from us.”

Teams from Chelan and Kittitas Counties, as well as U.S. Marshals, are actively searching for any signs of where he might be.

The 32-year-old is accused of killing his three daughters, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia, after picking them up for a scheduled visitation on May 30.

When KIRO 7 spoke to the sheriff Friday, he referenced another case that shared some similarities to this one.

“We had a search here three years ago in Kittitas County, and that lasted 21 days as well,” Sheriff Morrison said. “Same terrain, same area. Eventually, we had a citizen who was paying attention and saw someone within a cabin, and called us, and we were able to take that subject into custody, and that’s kind of what we’re looking at on this front, too.”

In that case, the sheriff said people began noticing small items disappearing from their campgrounds and called it in.

That’s why law enforcement is asking people in the area to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior, no matter how small it might seem.

“If you see something, say something,” Sheriff Morrison said. “Make sure you’re checking in on your neighbors. If you own vacation homes up there, continue to go up there and check on them, check the batteries on your surveillance systems.”

The agencies searching for Decker are focusing primarily on Kittitas County and Chelan County.

“We recognize, yes, he could cover a lot of ground, but we’re still going to do our due diligence,” he told KIRO 7 News. “We believe eventually he’s going to make a mistake, he’s going to slip up, and our partners, whether it be here locally or on the nationwide level, are going to be there to help us out and take him into custody.”

The sheriff said they’re exploring every tip and every bit of evidence they can get their hands on.

“We’ve found things of interest,” he told KIRO 7 News on Friday. “We’re following up with Washington State Patrol’s crime lab. I know many are saying ‘run DNA,’ and we are running DNA.”

A tip line was set up for people to call in any possible sightings or information about where he may be.

People can call 509-667-6845 or submit information here.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to Decker’s arrest.

Friday evening, the Wenatchee community is holding a memorial to honor the lives of the Decker girls.

It’s at 7 p.m. at Rocky Reach Park off Highway 97A.

Parking is limited, but there are shuttles available.

For those who can’t attend in person, KIRO 7 will be livestreaming it here.

There’s also a growing memorial of pictures and flowers for the girls at Brookside Funeral Home on Mission Street in Wenatchee.

Anyone who would like to stop in and pay their respects is welcome to come by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

