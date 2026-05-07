Apple agrees to $250M settlement in Siri class action suit; who’s eligible, how much can you get

Apple has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving its artificial intelligence assistant, Siri.

The lawsuit claimed Apple “promoted AI capabilities that did not exist at the time, do not exist now, and will not exist for two or more years.” It also said the company “saturated the internet, television, and other airwaves to cultivate a clear and reasonable consumer expectation that these transformative features would be available upon the iPhone’s release,” 9To5Mac reported.

Apple agreed to the $250 million settlement but did not admit any wrongdoing.

The company released a statement to 9To5Mac, saying,

“Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple’s platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step. These include Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, Writing Tools, Genmoji, Clean Up and many more.

“Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users.”

A judge will have to approve the settlement, USA Today reported. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

Who may see part of the settlement?

Those who bought certain Apple devices from June 10, 2024, to March 29, 2025, may be able to get a portion of the settlement.

The devices include:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

What is the payout?

At minimum, eligible people can get $25 per eligible device. If a large number of people qualify, the amount will be lower. But it could go higher, up to $95 per device, USA Today reported.

How to submit a claim?

To submit a claim, you will need proof of purchase for each eligible device. That could be the phone’s serial number, Apple Account information, or phone number.

Once the settlement administrator website is launched, those who believe they can make a claim can do so online. For more information, click here.

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