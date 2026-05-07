Caught on camera: Man slashing tires in Renton neighborhood

RENTON, Wash. — A man with a knife was caught on camera randomly slashing a car’s tires and kicking two sideview mirrors in Renton.

The Renton Police Department is investigating the vandalism, which was discovered on a Monday morning. Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media as authorities work to identify the suspect.

The owner of one of the vehicles, who wished to remain unidentified, discovered the damage to her vehicle and her roommate’s car on a Monday morning before work.

She then checked her security cameras, which captured the suspect’s actions. Upon seeing the footage, the car owner expressed immediate fear. “Immediately I was just fearful,” the victim said.

The victim recounted the incident, stating, “And he ends up puncturing my passenger rear tire.”

“I didn’t understand why I was being targeted and if you look at the video, it’s very clear they are looking for a specific someone,” she said.

“This guy is a complete stranger. I’ve never seen him before in my life nor has anyone in my household,” the car owner stated.

After sharing the video online, the victim reported receiving numerous comments from others who experienced similar incidents. This led her to believe she was not the sole target.

“Clearly it’s not just me that they were after,” she added. Sandra Havlik, with the Renton Police Department, commented on the nature of the investigation. “Is this random? Were other neighbors hit in the neighborhood or is it targeted?” Havlik said.

Renton Police do not currently know the identity of the man in the video and it remains unclear if there are other victims in the area.

Investigators emphasize the critical role of video evidence in such cases. “But it gives us such a great place to start a case besides knowing what happened.

We can follow the suspect from the beginning of the scene,” Havlik said.

The victim conveyed a message to the suspect, stating, “I don’t understand what benefit you think this is getting you. You need to grow up and understand that actions have consequences.”

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