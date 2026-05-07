Everett police looking for road rage shooter after man shot twice

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are looking for a road rage shooter who sped off after a man was shot multiple times late Tuesday night in Everett.

It happened around 11 p.m. near 108th Street SW and 13th Avenue W, about a block off Highway 99.

“I heard about 7… 6 or 7 shots fired,” said a neighbor.

Officers found a man shot twice in his car.

Police say the shooter sped off after what they are calling a road rage incident.

The neighbor says he was asleep when he suddenly heard gunfire.

“Yeah, it was very startling. Loud pops – I wasn’t sure that they were gunshots… see the police zoom by… saw bullet casings… the area roped off for investigation,” said the neighbor.

The victim – in his 30s from Everett – was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police did not give any information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Another neighbor said it’s an area that’s seen its fair share of issues.

“These cars are zooming through here and this is a residential area. There are families and children here and it can get pretty dangerous that way,” she said.

No suspect description was provided by police.

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