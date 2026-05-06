TRAFFIC: SR 18 on-ramp to I-90 near Snoqualmie closed due to concrete spill

The eastbound State Route 18 on-ramp to westbound I-90 near Snoqualmie was blocked Wednesday morning due to a concrete spill, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the incident at around 8:20 a.m.

By 8:40 a.m., WSDOT said that Incident Response crews were on the scene, with traffic backups extending to Deep Creek.

Trooper Johnson posted on social media just after 9 a.m., confirming that cleanup crews were on the way, with an ETA of approximately 2 hours to clear up.

WSDOT reminded drivers that Issaquah-Hobart Rd is not suitable for freight traffic, and asked those traveling through the area to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

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