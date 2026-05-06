Driver arrested for arson after car explodes, sets on fire outside Everett PD precinct

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to a car outside of an Everett Police precinct on Tuesday night.

According to the Everett Police Department, a white van was driven into the parking lot of the Everett Police Department South Precinct along SE Everett Mall Way at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Soon after, officers in the vicinity heard an explosion coming from the van, which quickly went up in flames.

Everett police confirmed that the driver, a 35-year-old man, had exited the van and was taken into custody.

Everett Fire Department crews came out to extinguish the fire.

Following an initial investigation, the suspect driver was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for charges of first-degree arson.

“The motive behind this incident is still unknown. At this time, the explosion is believed to have been the result of the fire over-pressuring the vehicle’s seals, causing them to rupture,” wrote Everett PD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or the Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2026 Cox Media Group