Body found at Tukwila home

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police are investigating after a person was found dead at home.

Officers were called to a home on 42nd Ave S, a few blocks north of Southcenter Boulevard, for reports of “human remains” that had been discovered.

When officers responded, they found a person dead on the property.

Police say that at this time, it’s not believed there is a threat to the public.

It’s not yet clear how long the body was undiscovered for. Police did not specify if the person was found in a home or somewhere on the property.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and identify the person.

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