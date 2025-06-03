Bodies of 3 missing Wenatchee sisters found; father still on the loose

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The three young sisters who were reported missing in Wenatchee after a visit with their father were unfortunately found deceased.

On Friday, May 30, just before 10 p.m., the Wenatchee Police Department took a call from a woman who had reported that the father of her three young girls had not returned following a planned custody visit.

A missing endangered person alert was issued for the three girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, and their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

Decker was believed to have been living out of his 2017 GMC truck.

Law enforcement checked area motels for Decker and his truck, but to not avail.

On June 2, law enforcement, along with the FBI, narrowed down an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near Leavenworth.

They found Decker’s truck near the Rock Island Campground, but the vehicle was unoccupied.

While searching the area, law enforcement found the bodies of the three young girls.

Decker was not located.

“We want to express our sincere and deep heartfelt condolences to the family at this time. We have been in close communication with the family at each step of the investigation. Yesterday morning Wenatchee Police Detectives met with the family to provide an update on the case. Later in the afternoon the family was requested to return, shortly after the truck was located. For the next several hours, the family remained at WPD with leadership and received updated information from the scene, as it became available. WPD, along with the other regional, state, and federal agencies are committed to working diligently to bring closure to this case,” Wenatchee Police wrote in an email.

In an exclusive interview with KIRO 7, the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, said there have never been any problems with visitations with Travis in the past.

“No. Travis has really struggled since he left the military and his mental health can be hard sometimes... and I think this is an effect of that, and I don’t personally think that he’s dangerous. I think that he is impulsive and he loves his children very much,” explained Whitney.

Missing Wenatchee sisters suspect decker

Decker is still on the loose and is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Police said Decker is former Military with extensive training.

It’s unknown if he’s currently armed, but he may pose a risk if approached.

Call 911 if you see him.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts. Decker is 5′8″ and weighs around 190 pounds. He has a mustache and beard and may have his hair in a ponytail.

©2025 Cox Media Group