Court documents reveal how 3 Wenatchee sisters likely died

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Court documents just obtained by KIRO 7 reveal how three sisters from Wenatchee died.

According to the documents from the Superior Court of Chelan County, law enforcement says that 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia all likely died of asphyxiation.

The girls were reported missing Friday after a visit with their father, Travis Decker.

Law enforcement is actively looking for him.

>> ‘He keeps getting more unstable’: Wenatchee mother raised alarms before daughters found dead

On June 2, law enforcement, along with the FBI, narrowed down an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near Leavenworth.

They say they found Decker’s truck near the Rock Island Campground, but no one was inside.

According to the court documents, officers and deputies found zip ties and plastic bags tossed throughout the area.

The documents also state that the truck had what appeared to be two bloody handprints.

While searching the area, law enforcement found the bodies of the three young girls.

The court documents also state that the murders may have been premeditated.

>> Bodies of 3 missing Wenatchee sisters found; father still on the loose

According to cellphone records acquired Saturday show that Decker likely visited the area on Thursday prior to picking up the girls for his scheduled visit.

Law enforcement says they have probable cause to arrest Decker for three counts of murder and kidnapping.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 right away.

Police say Decker is former Military with extensive training.

It’s unknown if he’s currently armed, but he may pose a risk if approached.

A friend of the family started a GoFundMe for the girls’ mother.

