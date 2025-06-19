How you can attend the Decker girls’ memorial

WENATCHEE, Wash. — On Friday evening, the community will gather to remember Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker.

The girls, ages five, eight, and nine, were found dead at a campsite near Leavenworth, days after a scheduled visit with their father, Travis Decker—who is still missing.

A public memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rocky Reach Park in Wenatchee off Highway 97A.

“This memorial offers our community a meaningful space to come together in shared grief, love, and support,” said Amy Edwards, the organizer of the event online. “Out of deep respect for Whitney and her family, we ask all attendees to be present with care and compassion as we cherish the lives and memories of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. This will be a time of unity, love, and reflection - honoring their lives together.”

Those who wish to attend are asked to wear purple, pink, and green to honor the young girls.

You’re also asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and a candle or a glow stick.

Where do I park?

Parking is limited on-site, so organizers suggest taking a shuttle from the following places:

Old Station - Pick up will be in front of the Confluence Technology Center. A continuous shuttle will start at 5:30 p.m. and run throughout the entire event.

Lincoln Elementary - Bus Loading Zone off Methow Street. Buses will load at 5:30 p.m. and depart at 6:00 p.m. No continuous shuttle will be offered.

Can I watch the memorial online?

Yes. KIRO 7 News will be livestreaming the memorial for those who wish to pay their respects but cannot attend in person.

Streaming will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

You can watch it here.

Where is Travis Decker?

There’s currently a nationwide manhunt for the girls’ father, Travis Decker.

Law enforcement believes he killed them and that he’s still alive.

Authorities have searched hundreds of square miles near Leavenworth and the Enchantments, where his truck was discovered on June 2.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies and tactical teams are actively searching for Decker. They are asking people to keep an eye out, especially in the Teanaway Valley and Blewett Pass areas.

At one point, investigators said Decker may have been planning to flee the country. A federal affidavit filed by U.S. Marshals revealed Decker had recently searched online for how to “relocate to Canada” and searched job listings about four days before his scheduled visitation with his daughters.

A tipline was set up for people to call in any possible sightings or information about where he may be.

People can call 509-667-6845 or submit information here.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to Decker’s arrest.

