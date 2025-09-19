Human remains believed to be Travis Decker found on Grindstone Mountain near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s announced that they have found human remains in a remote area that are believed to be that of Travis Decker.

This week, the US Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force headed up a search, including Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, US Border Patrol, US Forrest Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

During that search, human remains were found in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KIRO 7 that the remains were found on Grindstone Mountain, off Icicle Road. This is a few miles away from where the bodies of Decker’s three daughters were found.

Crews had to be dropped in via a Spokane County helicopter due to the rough terrain.

Drones and cadaver dogs helped locate the remains.

While the remains will need to be positively identified, preliminary findings suggest that the remains belong to Decker, the sheriff’s office said.

Morrison told KIRO 7 that some items found near the remains, like clothing, were similar to what Decker was wearing when he left. Crews also found “personal items” but did not specify what those were.

This is a developing story.

Law enforcement says Decker kidnapped and killed his three young daughters-- Paityn (9), Evelyn (8), and Olivia (5)-- on May 30 during a scheduled custody visit.

He has been wanted locally and federally ever since.

On June 2, Decker’s truck was found unoccupied near the Rock Island Campground.

The bodies of girls were found nearby.

During the search for Decker, law enforcement warned that he had military survival training and was likely in remote areas. Several areas in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest were closed as crews scoured the terrain for Decker.

What may have happened?

In an exclusive interview with KIRO 7 in June, the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, said there have never been any problems with visitations with Travis in the past.

According to documents filed for custodial interference, Whitney and Travis were married for seven years but had been divorced for several years. She said the divorce was civil.

She told investigators that they had a parenting plan in place by the courts for the divorce, and when Travis lost his housing, those plans changed to accommodate that.

She also denied any domestic violence incidents in their marriage but said that he would have moments where he tried to exert power or control over her.

Toward the end of the marriage, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, and Whitney did not believe he was on any medications for that, court filings said.

Travis was supposed to seek mental health treatment and anger management counseling under the parenting plan, but never did, court filings said.

