Microsoft confirms another round of layoffs at its Redmond campus

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft has confirmed another round of layoffs at its Redmond campus, with 40 workers being laid off, as reported in a state filing with the Employment Security Department.

The early August filing marks the fourth consecutive month that Microsoft has submitted a notice for upcoming layoffs in Washington.

The Monday layoff filing is scheduled to take effect on October 3, 2025.

Microsoft has submitted approximately 15,000 layoffs nationwide this year. The steep job cut numbers include 6,000 in May, and 9,000 in July.

Solely in Washington, Microsoft has confirmed that more than 3,100 employees will be let go from both its Redmond and Bellevue campuses.

More than half of Microsoft’s layoffs in Washington this year came in a single filing on May 13, when 1985 employees were laid off at the company’s Redmond campus.

Additionally, Microsoft laid off 305 employees in June, and another 830 jobs were cut in July.

The announcement of 40 new job cuts is the smallest layoff filing since June 5, 2023, affecting 22 employees.

