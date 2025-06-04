Timeline: Events that led up to the murders of three Wenatchee sisters

WENATCHEE, Wash. — There’s a nationwide search happening for the father of three Wenatchee girls who were found dead.

His name is Travis Decker.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says their mother reported the children missing after Decker didn’t drop them off at the agreed-upon time.

KIRO 7 has compiled a timeline of events leading up to the grisly discovery of their bodies.

Thursday, May 29

Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 News state that Decker’s cellphone data shows he traveled to the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth Thursday evening, the day before his scheduled visitation.

Friday, May 30

The sheriff’s office says Decker returned to Wenatchee Friday morning.

At 5 p.m., Decker picked up the girls, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia, for his planned visitation.

According to court documents, the girls were expected to return home by 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, tried to call Travis several times, but his cellphone goes to voicemail.

At 10 p.m., Whitney went to the Wenatchee Police Department to report the girls missing.

According to court documents, law enforcement checked all the hotels and motels within city limits as well as Confluence Park, but could not find Decker or the girls.

According to the documents, law enforcement believes Decker drove the girls to the Rock Island Campground, where he’d visited the night prior, and shut off his phone.

Saturday, May 31

Wenatchee Police send out an Endangered Missing Person Alert for Decker and the girls.

Police said that the investigation did not meet AMBER Alert criteria.

Monday, June 1

Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 state that Decker failed to show up to work on Monday, and his boss noted some “recent mental health concerns.”

Around 9 p.m., Chelan County Emergency Management posted that Icicle Road in Leavenworth was closed at milepost 4 due to police activity.

Around 10 p.m., law enforcement canceled the Endangered Missing Person Alert but did not explain why. They did not provide information about whether the girls or Decker had been found dead or alive.

Law enforcement did not say whether the two incidents were connected at that time.

Tuesday, June 2

A warrant was issued for Decker’s arrest for custodial interference and granted by a judge.

Law enforcement began using a variety of resources, including cellphone records and license plate readers, to try and find Decker.

Documents state that just before 5 p.m., law enforcement found his 2017 GMC truck near the Rock Island Campground; it was empty.

As they continued their search, the documents state they found zip ties and bags scattered around the area.

As they kept looking in the area, the documents state that law enforcement eventually found the bodies of all three girls.

The documents state that it’s believed they died of asphyxiation.

Law enforcement stated there was now probable cause to arrest Decker for kidnapping and murder.

At 6 p.m., a vigil was held for the young girls at Memorial Park in Wenatchee.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference at about 7 p.m., demanding that Decker turn himself in.

What’s happening now?

There’s now a nationwide search for Decker.

A tipline was set up for people to call in any possible sightings or information about where he may be.

People can call 509-667-6845 or submit information here.

Anyone who sees him shouldn’t approach him. He’s considered dangerous.

Instead, call 911 right away.

Police say Decker is former military with extensive training.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to Decker’s arrest.

