Icicle Road in Leavenworth closed for police activity

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Chelan County Emergency Management posted at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday that Icicle Road in Leavenworth was closed at milepost 4 due to police activity.

While they could not share any additional information, it is worth noting that this location is only about 30 minutes from Wenatchee, which is the last known location of three girls who went missing over the weekend.

Community members were asked to stay out of the area while police worked.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

