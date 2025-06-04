Tips pour in on search for Wenatchee dad accused of murdering daughters

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says tips are pouring in from the public in the search for a Wenatchee dad accused of murdering his three daughters.

“The display of the commitment to each member of this community has to each other is on great display,” the sheriff said in a news release.

The tipline was set up on Tuesday. People who think they’ve seen Travis Decker or know where he is can call 509-667-6845 or submit your information here.

The CCSO says Decker has been missing since Friday after he took his three daughters, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia for a scheduled visit and never returned.

The girls were found dead several days later near at a campsite near Leavenworth.

According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, it’s believed they died of asphyxiation.

Decker’s truck was also discovered at the campground – but he was nowhere to be found.

The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies across the region, state, and nation are conducting a large-scale search for Decker.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has provided two helicopters to help search from above.

A CCSO Air Support Unit is also searching, providing more eyes in the sky and opportunities to find the suspect.

Law enforcement says they have probable cause to arrest Decker for three counts of murder and kidnapping.

Anyone who sees him shouldn’t approach him. He’s considered dangerous.

Instead, call 911 right away.

Police say Decker is former Military with extensive training.

KIRO 7 reached out to the National Guard, who says Decker is currently a Sergeant (E5). Their records show he joined the Active Army in 2013 and then transferred to the Washington National Guard in 2021.

They say he hasn’t been to drill in approximately a year.

“While we had started the paperwork for an administrative separation, it hasn’t been completed yet,” a spokesperson told KIRO 7.

It’s unknown if he’s currently armed, but he may pose a risk if approached.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to Decker’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse tonight at 6 p.m. to provide any potential updates to the ongoing investigation.

KIRO 7 will be there and provide you with the latest.

©2025 Cox Media Group