‘They were so beautiful and so joyous,’ Wenatchee community remembers Decker sisters

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The tragedy of three young girls who were found dead near a campsite in Leavenworth has Washington state residents in disbelief.

“I had seen over the weekend that this was going on and these girls were missing. And so when I got that notice from the school, who else could that be,” said Wenatchee School District parent, Maggie. “I hugged my daughter really hard today and just… yeah,” she continued.

Just hours after the news broke Tuesday, hundreds gathered at Memorial Park in Wenatchee to hold a vigil for 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker.

“I think that it speaks to the fact that these three little girls in their short time did so much in the community,” Ashley-Jo Pflueger, a family friend, told KIRO 7.

The vigil was put together by the group Music Theatre of Wenatchee. The Decker sisters were a part of the Short Shakespeare family. Ashley-Jo says she knew the girls for several years and that all of them were truly bright lights that lit up any stage they were on.

“They had life and love and they were so beautiful and so joyous,” Ashley-Jo said.

Although many will argue this will never make sense, those who attended Tuesday’s vigil say they are here for the Decker family.

“The community of Wenatchee is here for you. We love you. We support you. We want the best for you and we are incredibly sorry that this happened,” Maggie said.

A friend of the family started a GoFundMe for the girls’ mother. As of Tuesday night, the fundraiser had amassed almost $340,000 to support her with expenses and legal costs following the tragic loss of her three daughters.

“Their light touched so many, and the pain of this loss is immeasurable,” wrote the fundraiser.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Father of murdered Wenatchee girls still missing, $20K reward offered for information

Court documents reveal how 3 Wenatchee sisters likely died

‘He keeps getting more unstable’: Wenatchee mother raised alarms before daughters found dead

©2025 Cox Media Group