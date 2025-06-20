Here’s where people can pay their respects to the Decker girls

WENATCHEE, Wash. — There’s now a growing memorial of pictures and flowers for Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker at Brookside Funeral Home on Mission Street in Wenatchee.

The director tells KIRO 7’s Brooke Griffin that anyone who would like to stop in and pay their respects is welcome to come by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

He says you can also leave items after hours outside the doors, and they will make sure they get inside.

The memorial for Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker has been relocated to Brookside Funeral Home on Mission St in... Posted by Brooke Griffin on Friday, June 20, 2025

He tells KIRO 7 that this memorial will stay up through next week, and then they will potentially find another spot for those items to live.

This is something the family agreed to; he says they come by almost every day to look at the messages and gifts left behind.

Friday evening at 7 p.m., there will be a community memorial service held in their honor at Rocky Reach Park in Wenatchee off Highway 97A.

KIRO 7 will be livestreaming for those who cannot attend in person. You can watch it here.

“This memorial offers our community a meaningful space to come together in shared grief, love, and support,” said Amy Edwards, the organizer of the event online. “Out of deep respect for Whitney and her family, we ask all attendees to be present with care and compassion as we cherish the lives and memories of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. This will be a time of unity, love, and reflection - honoring their lives together.”

Those who wish to attend in person are asked to wear purple, pink, and green to honor the young girls.

You’re also asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and a candle or a glow stick.

Parking is limited on-site, so organizers suggest taking a shuttle from the following places:

Old Station - Pick up will be in front of the Confluence Technology Center. A continuous shuttle will start at 5:30 p.m. and run throughout the entire event.

Lincoln Elementary - Bus Loading Zone off Methow Street. Buses will load at 5:30 p.m. and depart at 6:00 p.m. No continuous shuttle will be offered.

The girls, ages five, eight, and nine, were found dead at a campsite near Leavenworth, days after a scheduled visit with their father, Travis Decker — who is still missing.

Friday afternoon, Wenatchee County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KIRO 7 News that law enforcement is refusing to give up their search and believes that Decker is still away.

A tipline was set up for people to call in any possible sightings or information about where he may be.

People can call 509-667-6845 or submit information here.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to Decker’s arrest.

©2025 Cox Media Group