Seattle’s newly appointed Police Chief addresses recent gun violence

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes released a statement on the recent gun violence in Seattle that took place over the last four days.

The statement came from a blotter post on the Seattle Police Department’s website on Sunday.

In the statement, Barnes acknowledged that the shooting has had an impact on the great Seattle community.

He also reassured residents that SPD would do its best to handle the recent gun violence.

“We want to reassure the community that we are committed to preventing further incidents of gun violence. Achieving this goal requires collaboration between the criminal justice system and the community,” Barnes said.

The statement comes after shootings that took place within a couple of hours of each other in the SODO neighborhood on Sunday.

There were also additional shootings that happened the week prior in University District, Northgate Transit Center, the Capital Hill Neighborhood and a shooting that occurred on the 8600 block of Aurora Ave North.

Barnes urged people with information about the University District and SODO shootings to contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

