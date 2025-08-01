1 killed in shooting outside youth event at U-District church

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a man outside a church in the U-District during a youth event.

The University of Washington put out an alert to students around 7:24 p.m. for reports of a shooting at 17th Ave NE and NE 45th S at the Pursuit Seattle church.

Police said the church was having an event in the parking lot when a person in a white Hyundai elantra with a broken out window started firing.

A man was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It doesn’t appear anyone in the crowd was injured.

Seattle police say the shooting was targeted.

A pastor at the church told KIRO 7 that the person shot was a parishoner.

The university said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, but no other descriptors have been made available.

Police are looking for the white Hyundai elantra. It has black wheels and a busted out window.

If you see the vehicle, do not approach.

Police say to call 911.

This marks the 23rd homicide of the year.

