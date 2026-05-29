Pilot hospitalized after coming up short of the runway at Sanderson Field in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. — A 72-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital after an airplane crash at Sanderson Field in Shelton.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft came up short of the runway on approach.

The pilot was the only one inside the plane at the time of the crash.

No word on his condition.

There were no reports of fire associated with the crash.

Pictures from the incident show the small aircraft on its nose in the grass, with the turbine ripped off.

Fire personnel, law enforcement, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are on scene.

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