SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that they are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8700 block of Aurora Avenue North.

Police say the shooting was in connection with a possible robbery.

A 36-year-old man was injured with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

SPD is still investigating the incident.

This story is developing.

