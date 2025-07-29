Police investigate Capitol Hill shooting; suspect still at large

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday near the intersection of Broadway and East Fir Street.

The incident happened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area and found one person hurt by gunfire.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

The department asked people to stay away from the area.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

