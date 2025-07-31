Seattle police arrest man after fatal Northgate Transit Center shooting

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on July 28 at the Northgate Transit Center.

SPD’s homicide unit and SWAT arrested the 28-year-old man on Wednesday and he was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder, Seattle police said in a release.

On July 28, a 48-year-old man was shot in the back of the head at the transit center.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but died from his injuries on July 29, SPD said.

Two men were reported to be seen leaving the scene on foot and may have gotten into a car, police said.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting and investigators do not know if the suspects had any interaction with the victim.

A KIRO 7 investigation in May found Northgate had the second-highest number of assaults on Link light rail last year.

