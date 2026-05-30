Man dies after child accidentally shoots him in the neck with a pellet gun

OTHELLO, Wash. — A 33-year-old man from Othello has died after he was shot in the neck with a pellet gun by a child.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office believes it was an accidental discharge of the gun.

Deputies were called to a home on South Schaake Road around 6:30 p.m. on May 27.

They tried rendering aid until EMS and firefighters arrived. The man, Geovanni Malacara-Hernandez, was then rushed to the Othello Community Hospital where medical personnel tried to save him.

Despite all their efforts, he died.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Malacara-Hernandez’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Deputies will continue investigating the circumstances of the incident. The names of any children or juveniles involved will not be released.

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