WSU and UW announce change in Apple Cup Schedule

Washington State University (WSU) and the University of Washington (UW) on Wednesday released kickoff times and TV info for the 2026 season.

WSU and UW will open the season with the Boeing Apple Cup at Husky Stadium. The game has been moved from Saturday, September 5, to Sunday, September 6, and will be televised on NBC at 1 p.m.

WSU’s home opening game will be September 19 against Duquesne at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised on USA Network.

Click here for WSU’s schedule.

On September 12, UW will take on Utah State in a 12:30 p.m. game on Big Ten Network.

Click here for UW’s schedule.

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