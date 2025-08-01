Idaho student murders: Ethan Chapin’s family reflects after skipping killer’s sentencing

One week after their son’s killer was sentenced to life in prison, we are hearing from the Chapin family.

Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in 2022 inside an off-campus home.

His family elected not to go to the sentencing of confessed killer Bryan Kohberger.

Ethan’s mother, Stacy, posted the following online this week:

“We’ve given a lot of thought to what we should say since 7/23 and have edited this a million times. The entire situation has been a tough pill to swallow but at the end of the day, we believe the outcome is the right one.

Most importantly, however, are the many people we want to thank - the true heroes in our lives:

The Moscow Police Department, ISP and FBI, who worked tirelessly on this case, and spent time away from their loved ones.

The prosecutors who openly communicated with transparency, answered every call and email, and were fantastic throughout this process.

The University of Idaho staff who consistently supported our family, especially Maizie and Hunter, from their first day of orientation through graduation this past May.

Our incredible extended family, friends, and the communities that continue to lift us up every day. They’re our backbone, and we recognize how fortunate and privileged we are to have this ongoing support.

All of the kids!! Close friends of the triplets, Greek family, and others who were part of this story from the very beginning. Although each of their experiences is different, all have suffered severe loss and trauma. We continue to be in awe of their strength, and will continue to support them in any way we can.

The media for providing us with opportunities to share our story while treating us with respect and care.

Finally, thank you, Ethan. You were only with us for 20 years, but you touched the lives of so many people. From the time you were a baby to when we dropped you off at college, you were an absolute joy and the glue that held our family together. We remember your smile, your laugh, how you kept us in check, and the many ways you brought happiness and light to any situation. There will never be another you. There would never have been enough time with you. We love you, miss you, and promise to continue honoring your legacy."

Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison. He took a plea deal, admitting to murdering Ethan, his girlfriend Xana Kernodle, and their friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Friends and families have worked to honor the four students’ memories through foundations and scholarships.

Ethan’s Smile Foundation, created by Chapin’s family, offers scholarships in his name.

The Made With Kindness Foundation was launched in honor of Mogen, Kernodle, and Goncalves to support education and community programs.

The University of Idaho also created the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial in memory of all students who have died while enrolled at the school.

