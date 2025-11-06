Seattle Public Schools names its choice for new superintendent

Seattle Public Schools has named its choice for new superintendent: Ben Shuldiner.

He was the superintendent of the Lansing School District. Previously, he was a Dean’s Fellow and the Distinguished Lecturer of Education Leadership at Hunter College, City University of New York, where he directed all School and District Leadership programs for the institution.

The school board made the announcement during a meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I like to believe I’ve found my permanent home,” he shared during the meeting.

Last month, KIRO 7 reported that the school board narrowed down its search to two candidates.

Their names have not been shared until this point because they both currently hold leadership positions.

It was a months-long process to get here.

In June, Seattle Public Schools gathered insight from more than 3,000 students, staff, and community members about what they want for the next leader of education.

Applications for the position closed on July 31. Of the 40 applicants, the board narrowed it down to eight.

In March, Seattle Public Schools announced that the current superintendent, Dr. Brent Jones, would be stepping down in the fall. The district said he wants to spend more time with his family.

Fred Podesta, who spent six years as the chief operations officer for the district, has been serving as the superintendent in the interim.

The school board says Schuldiner would start in early 2026.

