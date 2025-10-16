The search for Seattle Public Schools’ next superintendent narrows to 2

SEATTLE — And then there were two. The Seattle School Board has narrowed down its search for the district’s next superintendent.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to advance candidates seven and eight to the final phase. Their names have not been shared at this time because they both currently hold leadership positions.

The next steps include reference and background checks via an outside firm that the district hired to help with the search.

The board will review leadership records and hold interviews with the final candidates – where they will present a 100-day plan to showcase their vision for the district.

In June, Seattle Public Schools gathered insight from more than 3,000 students, staff, and community members about what they want for the next leader of education.

Applications for the position closed on July 31. Of the 40 applicants, the board narrowed it down to eight.

In March, Seattle Public Schools announced that the current superintendent, Dr. Brent Jones, would be stepping down in the fall. The district said he wants to spend more time with his family.

Fred Podesta, who spent six years as the chief operations officer for the district, has been serving as the superintendent in the interim.

