Police: Woman stabbed in the shoulder outside Seattle QFC

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a woman was stabbed by a stranger outside a QFC last week.

Officers were called to the QFC on Rainier Ave S. on May 15 just after 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

According to SPD, a 37-year-old woman was inside the QFC when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

The victim told police that when she left the store, the man pulled out a butterfly knife and slashed or stabbed her.

The suspect ran off before police arrived.

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