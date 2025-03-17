Seattle Public Schools superintendent announces plans to leave his role

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) says its superintendent, Dr. Brent Jones, plans to step down this fall. The district says he wants to spend more time with his family.

“It has been an honor to serve as superintendent of Seattle Public Schools and to give back to the community that shaped me,” said Dr. Jones in a news release. “I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together, and I remain committed to supporting our students, educators, and families during this transition.”

During his tenure, the district says Dr. Jones led several key initiatives, including helping SPS exceed its five-year goals for the percentage of students graduating on time. Dr. Jones also implemented districtwide policies to close opportunity gaps, ensuring all students have access to high-quality education. The district says he also helped increase mental health resources, expand counseling services, and prioritize student well-being across all schools.

“On behalf of the Seattle School Board, I want to express my gratitude for Dr. Jones’ steady and compassionate leadership. His focus on uplifting students—whether by expanding academic supports, strengthening mental health resources, or ensuring every child has access to the opportunities they deserve—has made a meaningful difference in our schools,” said SPS Board President Gina Topp in the news release. “His dedication to equity has helped us better serve students who need it most, and his thoughtful approach to leadership has left a lasting impact. As we move forward, we will continue building on the strong foundation he has laid. The Board is committed to a careful and thorough search for the next leader and to ensuring a smooth transition for our students, educators, and families. Thank you, Dr. Jones, for your unwavering commitment to Seattle’s students and schools.”

In his remaining months, the district says Dr. Jones will focus on helping with the transition and superintendent search and laying the foundation for the 2025-26 school year.

Further details on the superintendent search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dr. Jones’ last day with the school district will be Sept. 3, 2025.

©2025 Cox Media Group