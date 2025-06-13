Want to help with Seattle’s school superintendent search? Here’s how.

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is searching for its next superintendent, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Families, community members, and even students have the chance to weigh in on what they want for the next leader of education.

People can fill out an online survey, which closes June 30 or attend one of the following meetings:

Family and Community Engagement Sessions

Single-Language Engagement Sessions

Staff Engagement Sessions

All staff engagement sessions are virtual, and links will be shared via email.

Tuesday, June 3

Certificated staff, 4:00 p.m.



Classified staff, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 5

Central Office staff, 3:00 p.m.



Certificated and classified staff, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 6

School leaders, 4:00 p.m.

Student Engagement Sessions





Why is the current superintendent leaving?

In March, Seattle Public Schools announced that the current superintendent, Dr. Brent Jones, would be stepping down in the fall.

The district said he wants to spend more time with his family.

Dr. Jones’ last day with the school district will be Sept. 3.





How do I apply?

To apply for the job, click here.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), the search firm that’s helping the school board, has listed the salary range as $330,000 to $385,000.

The application deadline is July 31.

©2025 Cox Media Group