Riding Washington State ferries will get more expensive in May

Riding ferries in Washington is about to get more expensive.

Starting on Friday, May 1, expect to spend 3% more per ticket to hop on board. This price hike comes just three months after Washington State Ferries (WSF) tacked on a 3% fee for riders who pay with credit or debit cards. The fee does not apply to ORCA cards or cash.

A no-show fee will be charged for unused reservations. It includes the 3% card transaction charge if paid with one.

There’s also a 35% peak season surcharge for vehicles that runs from May 1 through September 30.

According to the state transportation budget, WSF must generate $408.8 million from fares in the next two years to cover day-to-day operating expenses.

Prices vary based on where you’re traveling. To calculate your fare, click here.

About Washington State Ferries

WSF operates the largest ferry fleet in the United States. It has 21 ferries that cross Puget Sound and its inland waterways. The oldest boat is 67 years old.

The state is transitioning to a hybrid-electric fleet by 2040, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far. The first one in service, the Wenatchee, has been taken out of service several times since it made its debut last Summer— once for a drive motor issue, another time for electrical subsystems issues, and another for a bent propeller.

Ridership

WSF vessels carry over 23 million passengers each year. Ridership grew about 5% from 2024 to 2025.

With the FIFA World Cup around the corner, WSF says it plans to see a spike in ridership. WSF plans to have 20 of its 21 vessels available for service. Only one boat will be out for maintenance at a time, and extra crews will be on standby at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility in case a relief boat needs to be deployed.

Customers are encouraged to use the WSDOT mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal. Travelers can see sailing schedules, live terminal conditions, get rider alerts, and see a real-time map. Vehicle reservations are also available on select routes for travel through Sept. 19.

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