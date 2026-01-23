Wenatchee ferry out of service after propeller bent by underwater log

The Wenatchee ferry was pulled from service on Wednesday after reportedly striking a log and bending a propeller underwater last weekend.

According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), the Wenatchee is the second large ferry currently pulled from service. The boat is the state’s first hybrid-electric ferry and takes passengers along the Seattle-Bainbridge route.

WSF says they need 17 vessels for full winter service, and must now make do with just 15.

The Wenatchee struck a log and bent a propeller while traveling through fog, which crews plan to repair underwater this weekend, WSF says.

At the start of January, three boats were knocked out of service in the span of a week due to mechanical issues.

According to Justin Fujioka with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the Walla Walla on the Seattle-Bremerton route was removed from service after a blade on one of the vessel’s propellers sheared off. He says Vashon Island’s Kittitas and Seattle-Bainbridge’s Tacoma both went down with oil issues.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a series of unfortunate events that rolled out here in the new year. We have our teams working hard on these situations,” Fujioka said at the time.

Since then, both the Kittitas and the Tacoma have returned to service.

The Walla Walla remains out of service with propeller damage, and WSF says that both propellers are being replaced in dry dock.

WSF says they have and will continue to move any available boats around to best serve riders.

