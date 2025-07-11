Washington State Ferries launches largest hybrid-electric ferry in North America

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Washington State Ferries took delivery of its first hybrid-electric ferry.

The Wenatchee, already one of the largest boats in the fleet, is now the most technologically advanced ferry in the fleet. The conversion cost $133 million and makes the Wenatchee the largest hybrid-electric ferry in all of North America.

“We’ve made a decision to transition away from that dirty fuel, and that climate change gas, and we’re doing it right here on the Wenatchee,” former Washington Governor Jay Inslee said.

Inslee joined current Washington Governor Bob Ferguson for a tour aboard the Wenatchee along with members of the media.

Washington State Ferries’ hybrid-electric ferry conversion

During the conversion, two of the Wenatchee’s four diesel engines and two generators were removed. Meanwhile, two battery rooms and 864 batteries were added.

“The Wenatchee is now the largest hybrid-electric ferry in the entire country. It has a 202-vehicle capacity,” Ferguson said.

The Wenatchee is expected to burn 25% less diesel. Once shore charging is installed at the docks, as early as 2029, the Wenatchee will reduce greenhouse emissions by up to 95% and burn up to one million fewer gallons of diesel each year.

“We’re leading the world in a decarbonized, maritime fleet starting right here with the Wenatchee,” Inslee said.

The ferry operates similarly to most hybrid vehicles. When the Wenatchee is running under diesel power, the batteries are charged. When the battery’s charge reaches a certain level, the diesel engines shut off and the electric motors take over. This results in a much smoother ride for passengers and significantly less vibration, which is less physically taxing on the crew.

And the news gets better, especially for those who use the ferries regularly.

“Bringing the Wenatchee back online is the final piece of the puzzle to restoring full domestic service to pre-pandemic levels,” Ferguson said.

Inslee called it a major point of pride for all Washingtonians, whether they use the ferries or not.

“It’s got the most advanced electric propulsion system ferry, not just in Washington, not just in America, but in all of North America,” Inslee said.

The Wenatchee will officially go back into service next week. It will provide service between Seattle and Bainbridge Island.

