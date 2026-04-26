Woman accused of trying to frame son for crash that injured a man, killed his dog

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man in Thurston County is accused of drunkenly driving into a family, killing their dog, and his wife is accused of trying to frame their son for the crash.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Dutterow Road Saturday night after the crash.

A father and child were walking their dog in the neighborhood when a large white truck allegedly swerved into them, hitting the father with the mirror before hitting the dog.

The father is stable, but the dog didn’t survive.

Deputies say the driver didn’t stop. A neighbor handed over video footage of the crash, and deputies used it to note some unique characteristics of the truck.

Sheriff Derek Sanders was on his way home from some community events when he decided to join in on the search. He says he found it at a nearby home—a mirror cracked and dog fur embedded in the bumper. He says the truck was still warm as if it had recently been turned off.

When he knocked on the door, Sheriff Sanders says a woman answered and claimed it was her son behind the wheel. After about 30 minutes of interviews, it was determined that the mom instructed the 18-year-old to lie. According to the sheriff’s office, it was the stepfather who’d been driving. Sheriff Sanders says the man smelled strongly of alcohol.

He was placed under arrest for DUI, hit-and-run with injury, and animal cruelty. The mother will be referred to the prosecutor’s office for providing false statements after ‘trying to frame her 18-year-old son, who was nearly arrested for felony crimes,’ the sheriff said.

Search warrants have been obtained for blood vials from the suspect and to seize the fur that was embedded in the truck bumper. Fur was also obtained from the dog that died to tie the suspect truck to the crash. Deputies also discovered surveillance footage from the casino where the suspect was allegedly drinking before the crash.

“Deputies did a fantastic job managing this scene, obtaining statements, and collecting evidence from helpful neighbors,” Sheriff Sanders said.

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