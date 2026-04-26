Two motorcyclists killed in one week at same Pierce County intersection

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Two motorcyclists have died a week apart in the same Pierce County location.

On Saturday, a 67-year-old man died after he was riding along State Route 7 at Pilgrim Road, which is just south of Eatonville.

Washington State Patrol says the man was heading north when he crashed into an oncoming car. That car then hit another.

Dennis Corrigan from Spanaway was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were not hurt.

This is the second week in a row a motorcycle rider has died at this exact intersection.

Last Sunday, a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash when troopers say he didn’t take a curve in the road properly and crossed into the other lane, hitting an embankment.

Another rider crashed into him but was not hurt.

Washington State Patrol says as the weather warms up, everyone shares responsibility for motorcycle safety.

Riders should avoid going too fast and erratic driving and make themselves visible to other vehicles on the road.

People driving other vehicles should check their blind spots and give motorcycles space.

Troopers also add that family and friends should encourage safe decision-making for everyone on the road.

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