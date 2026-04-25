FEMA rejects hazard mitigation funding after Washington’s December storms

The federal government has rejected part of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson’s request for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) relief funding related to last December’s storms.

In February, Ferguson asked FEMA for a major disaster declaration and $182.3 million.

Of that amount, $36.6 million would have come through a Hazard Mitigation Grant, which would pay for projects such as the flood wall in Mount Vernon.

“The damage in many parts of our state, as I’ve mentioned many times, would have been even worse, significantly worse, without infrastructure to protect against the flooding,” Ferguson said in February. “A flood wall was recently constructed in Mount Vernon, just in the last decade. It’s clear that the flood wall saved downtown from being flooded and saved an awful lot of pain and suffering costs to many Washingtonians.”

FEMA approves storm aid but denies hazard mitigation grant

In a letter to Ferguson, FEMA acknowledged the storm damage but denied part of the request.

“You specifically requested Individual Assistance for 10 counties and 16 tribal nations; Public Assistance for 23 counties and 24 tribal nations, and Hazard Mitigation statewide,” Gregg Phillips, FEMA associate administrator in the Office of Response and Recovery, wrote. “The impact to individuals and households and the infrastructure was significant in the areas designated for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance. However, it has been determined that the designation of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is not warranted.”

While FEMA denied the grant request, the agency did approve funding for individual homeowners and businesses affected by the storms.

“This is an unacceptable decision for the families and businesses that I represent,” Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash, said. “The disaster declaration helps people recover from the last flood, but hazard mitigation helps people survive the next flood.”

The state has 30 days to appeal.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group